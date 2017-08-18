Enhance Your Email Marketing Campaign With SEO

When you think about email marketing, you might not think that SEO can be used to improve it. However, when you consult with a San Francisco SEO company, you can learn more about how SEO can apply to various forms of digital marketing and communication. Once you know how to apply SEO strategies to your next campaign, you can help to heighten its overall success.

Use Your Target Keyword in Your Email Subject Line

Thinks of the subject line of your email like you would the headline of a blog post or article. A professional San Francisco SEO company might even suggest that you do thorough keyword research like you would for online content. You want the subject line to be catchy, but also descriptive of what is in the email. You should also leave the sales talk out of this part of your email. Be more detailed and to the point and tell people exactly what they can expect to see when they open the email.

Make Sure That Your Message is Personalized

While it might take slightly longer to create personalized emails, this is something that your recipients are likely to appreciate. It feels like you are speaking directly to them and it tends to grab someone’s attention. A generic greeting, such as “Hello” or “Hey There” just does not have the same impact as one that says “Hello, Victoria” or “Hello, Bruce.” You might notice a higher rate of conversion when you take the extra step to direct your emails specifically to the individual recipients.

Incorporate Keywords in the Body of the Email

Those who use email often usually have complex folder systems and you want to make sure that your email does not end up in their spam box. Using the right keywords will help to ensure that they see your email which naturally increases the chances of them opening and reading it.

Use a Conversational Tone

You want your email to be friendly and do not make it obvious that you are trying to sell something. When someone reads your email, and does not feel pressured to make a purchase, they are more likely to take it a step further and visit your website.

Now you have more information about how you can take your knowledge of SEO and use it to increase the chances of success with your next email marketing campaign. If you are unsure about the effectiveness of your methods, you might consider reaching out to a San Francisco SEO company with a good reputation, such as 180fusion.