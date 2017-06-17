The world of PPC is rapidly evolving with newer updates and more sophisticated features that make it easier to make mistakes. Marketers should not be ashamed by these errors; we are all human. In fact, the best way to learn is through mistakes, but sometimes mistakes can cost you, especially when you are running a PPC campaign.
9 Embarrassing PPC Mistakes Marketers Make and How to Avoid Them
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:09 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment