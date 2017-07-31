What Your E-commerce SEO Service Provider Should Be Telling You About Backlinks

If you’ve hired an SEO service provider, then you have no doubt heard about the importance of developing backlinks for your website. Backlinks are links to your website from somewhere else, and they are one of the top three ranking signals used by search engines like Google. That means even if you have the greatest product on planet Earth, if you don’t have a good backlink profile then you’ll never rank high enough for anyone to find it.

Here is what your SEO service provider should be telling you about backlinks.

Authority

Forget quantity, the most important aspect of a backlink is the authority of the website who is linking to you. A hundred links from small, unknown blogs won’t have half the impact on your ranking as one or two links from websites that already have a great reputation and a high rank. For example, if you’re a math tutor, you should be focused on getting a link from a local university because they have authority.

Tools can assess the authority of websites relevant to yours to help you target websites for backlinks. This way you can concentrate your efforts on building relationships with the websites that can help you rank.

Relevance

It isn’t enough to get links from websites that have authority. They also have to be relevant to your website. So if you sell party balloons and you get a link from the most authoritative law firm in town, that isn’t going to help you much. A link from the most authoritative party planner will.

Location

If you’ve ever looked at the comments on a website, then you’ve no doubt seen comment spam. This is when someone (or their spambot) has posted a link to some shady website in the comments. As a way to filter out websites whose backlinks are a result of comment spam, search engines also pay close attention to where your link is located on a page.

This is why earning backlinks is important. That means building relationships with relevant, authoritative websites, and giving them good reasons to link to you.

There’s a lot more to building backlinks than numbers. The best SEO service providers know this. They should be helping you get rid of backlinks that are hurting your site, and helping you cultivate the quality backlinks that are going to give you the boost in rank you’re looking for.