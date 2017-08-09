5 Top Questions to Ask When Hiring an SEO Company

Online businesses are clamoring for more visibility, traffic and sales. The question is this: how is this accomplished? One of the most effective ways is search engine optimization. This method of attracting new customers is an integral part of most internet marketing plan. Increasingly, companies are hiring an LA SEO service. These agencies handle everything from customizing to monitoring campaigns. If you are looking to hire an expert in this field, there are a few questions to ask. By asking the right questions, you can ensure the service provider is the right fit for your business.

What Is the Cost for Services?

Obviously, you need to know how much you are going to pay. Most customers are charged per project. There are agencies that charge a retainer or get paid hourly. The pricing varies among companies. Ask how often you will be billed. Also find out whether late fees or interest charges are incurred when a contract is terminated early.

Do You Guarantee a Number One Ranking?

If a consultant guarantees your business will reach the number one spot on a search engine, then that is a red flag. Consultants cannot control the way search engines rank sites. Instead, look for an SEO agency that follows the best practices and guidelines regarding search engine optimization

How Will You Improve Rankings in the Search Engine?

A reputable LA SEO service company is open about the methods, tools and strategies it uses. You also want a clear picture of how they will reach your SEO goals. Also, you want to know the timeline for getting results.

How Do You Know If a Campaign Is Successful?

What you are looking for here is a service provider who has a firm grasp of search engine analytics. This usually involves tracking where the traffic is coming from. The analysis also includes a list of keywords web surfers use to find a website.

May I Contact Your Customers?

An SEO company with a solid reputation has no problem providing customer contact information. Ideally, you will receive a small list of past and/or currents clients. Speaking with customers gives you an overall picture of how well the service provider helped other business owners reach their goals.

An LA SEO service helps businesses outperform the competitors. If you lack the expertise, time or in-house staff to oversee your search engine marketing, then hire a professional team with a good track record. You’ll receive a customized marketing campaign that can help meet your traffic, conversion and sales goals. Request a free consultation – and have your questions ready.