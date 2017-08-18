Why Law Firm SEO Is Different

For most businesses in the age of the internet, SEO is a necessary step to attract customers. This is also true for law firms. However the nature of legal practice requires more expertise than most other businesses that SEO companies work with. Therefore it is necessary to hire a law firm SEO expert if a firm wants to get the most out of their webpage and maximize search rankings. Here are a few reasons why SEO in the legal field is unique.

Guidelines

While the web is a very open place, big search engines like Google have guidelines that prevent deception and dishonesty in the highly competitive realm of search. These include making quality content, avoiding automatically generating content, attempting to trick the algorithm and more. Add to this the stringent requirements of the legal profession and it becomes clear why it is important for a law firm to consult with someone who is familiar with the requirements of both search engines and the law.

Transparency

The consequences of running afoul of the guidelines mentioned above are especially hard on law firms. It is for this reason that hiring a true law firm SEO expert who is transparent about how they plan to help you is important. If they try to avoid explaining what strategies they intend to use and are unable to provide a clear plan of how your budget is being used, then it is probably a sign that you should avoid working with them. A good SEO expert will be up front about how your resources will be used and how they can help you improve your rankings.

Back to the Basics

It is important to understand that honest, organic SEO does not usually happen overnight. Most search engines rate websites on relevance and quality content, and one of the main focuses will most likely be on creating vetted quality content for your website that is relevant to your targeted keywords. This means that good SEO can take time as high quality content is generated and your website climbs the rankings. This is another reason why it is a good idea to review with an SEO company about what their strategy is. If it is focused mostly on things that happen outside your website, then it may be a good idea to avoid them.

How quickly you get results will ultimately depend on your situation and anything that has been done in the past for your website. While SEO may seem daunting at first, especially for a law firm that has to abide by the requirements of the bar as well as search engines, it is really about the fundamentals. Looking for a law firm SEO expert who understand the guidelines, is transparent, and has a focus on the basics will help you maximize your website’s potential and help attract clients.