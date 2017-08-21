On-Page SEO Elements

If you’re looking to improve upon your website’s search engine optimization, also known as SEO, a Los Angeles SEO company may be able to help analyze your weak spots and drive more traffic to your domain. When designing your website, there are several elements of search engine optimization that are within your control. These designer-controlled SEO components are sometimes referred to as “on-the-page” elements.

Analyze the Website Architecture

An important part of your website’s on-page SEO strategy is found in the architecture. If you’re trying to make your website friendlier to search engines, and allow more visitors to find you, it may be beneficial to analyze the elements of architecture.

There are several considerations when examining the website’s architecture. For one, it is important to be sure the website is optimized for mobile phones and tablets, since many users will be viewing your website on these devices. Additionally, try to consider how fast your page loads. Are users staring at a blank screen for a while before your content finally shows? Check your URLs as well; do they relate to the page content to which they direct?

Consider the Website Content

Your website’s content can be a vital part of your search engine success. It’s important to consider how engaged your visitors are. Do they hang around your site for a while, or do they leave quickly? Is your content unique and fresh, or are your pages full of recycled ideas and tired themes? A Los Angeles SEO company can help you determine if your content needs improving or refreshing.

Keywords are also a key aspect of content. Take a moment to consider which keywords you’re using to link your content to your audience. Are you using trending and relevant keywords? It can be beneficial to analyze your keywords; they are, after all, a vital link between visitors and your content.

Examine the Website HTML

Another important component of your website’s on-page SEO strategy lies in the HTML elements of the page. When examining the HTML effectiveness, consider your website’s title tags and if they accurately match the content. Also consider how your page is structured, and whether or not your site’s cosmetic design is hindering the presentation of your keywords.

When designing your website, there are several factors that the developer can control. Effectively using these factors can drive traffic to your website. On-page search engine optimization may be improved by working with an effective Los Angeles SEO company.